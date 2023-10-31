Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], October 31 (ANI): Mumbai's Western Railway (WR) is on a mission to fast-track the work on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon station over the Mumbai Suburban section, the Western Railway informed through a press release on Monday.

The release further mentioned that some of the suburban locals, as announced earlier, have been cancelled due to the ongoing work on the line between Khar and Goregaon station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

To mitigate issues faced by commuters, the Western Railway was trying to restore a few local trains that were announced as cancelled, the release stated further.

It added that in order to bring respite and ensure the convenience of passengers, 68 trains were restored on Monday (October 30), reducing the number of trains cancelled to 248 against 316 as was announced earlier.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

Fifteen more trains will be restored on Tuesday (October, 31), reducing the number of cancelled trains further to 233.

Further, according to the railway officials, the ongoing 6th line project will benefit passengers, especially commuters, on the Mumbai Suburban section and help improve punctuality as well as enable the augmentation of additional train services in the near future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)