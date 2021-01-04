New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): After the drug regulator of the country gave in principle approval for restricted emergency use to two indigenously made vaccines, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that when India's scientists develop things for public welfare then the opposition and Congress have problems.

"It is a matter of pride for the country that two indigenously made vaccines have been approved for restricted emergency use. It is sad that politics is being done on this subject. Under Atmanirbhar Bharat program, both quantity and quality are being taken care of. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to take the country to the pinnacle of development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program," Patra told reporters here.

"When India's scientists develop things for public welfare then opposition and Congress have problems. The opposition should introspect as to why they do it," he added.

Patra attacked Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav for creating confusion regarding the COVID vaccines.

"When we should be creating confidence in the corona vaccine then Congress party is trying to lie. They want to create confusion. Both Rahul and Akhilesh are same," he said.

"Akhilesh said that the two indigenously developed vaccines are BJP's vaccines. The vaccines were developed for public welfare. People from abroad are ordering vaccines from India and some of the Indian people are raising doubts. What kind of irresponsible behaviour is this?" he added.

Patra further said that the statements of the opposition get published in foreign media which demotivate the country's scientists.

"These statements of the opposition get published in foreign media which demotivate our scientists. Within a period of one year, our scientists developed two vaccines. When the country is happy, then why are Congress and some opposition members upset?" he said.

"After the vaccines have been approved for restricted emergency use, coronavirus is agitated and so is Congress. If the days of coronavirus are numbered then why is Congress worried?" he added.

Patra further said: "Congress does not believe in the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army. Left and Congress have problems with the Balakot airstrike. They have issues with the Rafael judgment. They do not believe in the existence of Lord Ram even after the court's judgment. Congress does not believe in any reports by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations (UN)."

"Gandhi family is the end all and be all for Congress and they do not believe in anyone else. Rahul Gandhi had gone holidaying abroad and is spreading rumours here," he added.

Earlier on January 2, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had termed COVID-19 vaccine as "BJP vaccine" and announced that he would not take it.

The Drugs regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named Covaxin, and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield.

On Saturday, several states have conducted dry runs in preparation for the massive inoculation drive. (ANI)

