Panaji, Nov 16 (PTI) When ministers can have "3,000 units" of electricity free every month, what is wrong with giving 300 units of free power to the common man, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was speaking at a public meeting in the Poriem Assembly constituency in North Goa district ahead of the next year's Goa assembly polls.

Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane , a local BJP leader (not to be confused with state health minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane), was inducted into the party during the event.

A BJP minister from Delhi recently objected to the AAP's promise of 300 units of free electricity if elected to power in Goa, Kejriwal said.

“When a minister can get 3,000 units of electricity free of cost every month, why can not I give 300 units to the common man,” he asked.

Kejriwal also said his party aimed to eradicate corruption in Goa.

“I am not a politician. I am not a leader. I am an `Aam Aadmi' like you all,” he said.

Ten years ago, there was a “setting” between the Congress and BJP who shared power alternatively every five years, Kejriwal said.

“We have given the best government in Delhi....We have given the best government schools. Parents have started withdrawing their children from private schools and admitting them in government schools,” he said.

The AAP wanted to bring the Delhi model of governance to Goa, he added.

