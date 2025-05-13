Adampur (Jalandhar) [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Indian Armed Forces have created history by their precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor and had demolished Islamabad's "nuclear blackmail".

Interacting with air warriors and soldiers at Air Force Station Adampur, PM Modi said when India's missiles reach the target, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

PM Modi's visit to Adampur airbase came a day after his address to the nation in which he had said that India "will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail" and "will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail".

India and Pakistan have reached an understanding on stopping firing and military action following a call made by the Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart on Saturday.

After India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, Pakistan forces resorted to military aggression which was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces who also pounded Pakistan airbases.

"When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you," he said.

PM Modi said that "Bharat Mata ki Jai" is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country

"'Bharat Mata ki Jai' maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi. Jab Bharat ke sainik Maa Bharati bolte hai toh dushman ke kaleje kaanp jaate hai..." He says "Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. It is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country," he said.

The Prime Minister referred to Pakistani aggression after Operation Sindoor and said they tried to attack Adampur airbase.

"Rattled with Operation Sindoor, the enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time," he said.

"I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated," he added. (ANI)

