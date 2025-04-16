Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema warned on Tuesday that any individual attempting to violate the law and order of Punjab will be punished. His warning came in the wake of the controversial statement of the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, who claimed that 50 bombs have reached Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Partap Singh Bajwa arrived at the Cybercrime police station in Mohali in connection with the first information report registered against him over his statements.

"Congress party wants to spoil law and order in Punjab. Doesn't the Congress party want peace in Punjab? Does the Congress party want to play with the lives of people? Why don't they cooperate? It means they are not good citizens or good leaders. They have shown that they either lie or hide information. They are not fulfilling their responsibility; they are running away from responsibility," he told ANI.

"Whoever tries to spoil the law and order of Punjab will be severely punished," he warned.

Police had summoned the Congress leader Bajwa in connection with the case that was registered against him at the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday staged a protest in Mohali against Partap Singh Bajwa upon his controversial remarks that "50 bombs have reached Punjab."

Speaking to ANI, an AAP worker said, "Congress is staging a sit-in protest today, alleging vendetta politics by the AAP Government in the state. But Congress knows that LoP Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa said on a TV channel that "50 bombs have reached Punjab", and of them, 18 have been used, while 32 remain to be used. Punjab Police approached him to reveal his source and information, but he did not tell them anything. An FIR was registered against him. Congress is protesting today to protect Bajwa. So, we are protesting here."

The AAP accused the Punjab Congress of trying to shield Bajwa. "Congress should tell whether it is with the people of Punjab or with terrorists. He will have to explain himself or apologise. Otherwise, legal action will be taken," the protester added.

The Punjab Congress has dismissed the FIR as a political vendetta and is pursuing legal recourse.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "It was the wish of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to decide when, how, and in what way he should send Pratap Singh Bajwa to jail or file an FIR against him. The way the case was registered 100 per cent smells of revenge. The way he (Bhagwant Mann) showed enthusiasm, and immediately the officers reached, and then the FIR was registered in the evening. You can guess from this that this is a case registered out of pure revenge."

Partap Singh Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he alleged that 50 bombs have entered Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off. However, Bajwa argued that his statement about several bombs in Punjab was revealed to him by a source who worried for his and his family's safety.

"I stated to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," he added. (ANI)

