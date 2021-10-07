New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people including four farmers died in violence on October 3, and asked why the state has not made any arrests despite having ample evidence.

While talking to ANI, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev questioned the UP government and said, "What is the reason that the Uttar Pradesh police and the state government have failed to make an arrest? To my mind, one reason is that the accused is the son of that Minister of State (MoS), Home. I welcome the view of the Supreme Court that called for a report and asked for who is the accused."

"Journalists get arrested straight away if anything is written against PM Modi, but here there is murder of farmers and the BJP government has done nothing. I hope the SC monitors this," Dev added.

The Supreme Court today asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered and those who are arrested.

The matter has been listed for hearing tomorrow.

In response to the apex court, the Uttar Pradesh government said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and a single-member enquiry commission has also been set up to file a status report on the incident.

"An enquiry committee cannot say arrest or do not arrest; that's under the jurisdiction of the police. There is enough evidence and when the accused is a son of such a powerful man, he will run away. They are giving him time for that," she claimed.

"I think there should be an immediate arrest and the MoS should step down," she demanded.

A single-member Commission of Enquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri, was constituted today to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Several videos related to the incident have surfaced. Another fresh video of 44 seconds is being shared by many on social media. The video shows a group of farmers holding black flags, and staging a protest when two cars rammed over them.

Opposition parties questioned the probe and demanded immediate arrest of Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Mishra and the resignation of the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car rammed over protesting farmers. (ANI)

