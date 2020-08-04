Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday questioned the "delay of more than 50 days" in registration of an FIR by the police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also demanded that the death of the late actor's former manager Disha Salian be probed.

The former chief minister said though Salian died on June 8, but her postmortem was conducted only on June 11 "which is surprising".

"Even more than 50 days after the death of Sushant, no FIR has been registered in this case," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

