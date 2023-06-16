Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): The 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal reacting to reports of Union Home Minister Amit Shah "pitching for a Tamil PM in future" asked 'Why not a Tamilian rule India?'.

"A person from Tamil Nadu can become the Prime Minister of India. Why shouldn't a Tamilian rule India? Who will be the next Prime Minister is in Lord Shiva's hands," Madurai Adheenam Harihara Desika Swamigal on Amit Shah's statement that there is a chance for a Tamilian to become a PM candidate.

Further on reports of Tamil actor Vijay joining politics, he said, "In earlier times movies were full of patriotism and piety. Not so with movies now. It is sad that the movies coming now are not patriotic and pious. Whether actor Vijay joins politics or not is his choice. If I comment about him, his fans will criticize me on social media so we cannot comment on that."

Earlier on Sunday, reacting to reports of Amit Shah "pitching for a Tamil PM in future", Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "...That was purely addressed to the workers of our party. The HM was very clear, he traced his own journey from 1982 as a booth president to our national president to a Home Minister now. He also traced the life of our PM... He said, from booth president to Prime Minister, all of you will keep climbing up the ranks. That is the beauty of this party."

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is happy to hear that the Home Minister has thoughts on bringing a Tamilian to the post of PM.

"If he tells it openly we can give our reply and clarification. We cannot say anything from now on it since it was said in a close door meeting. I'm happy to hear that he has thoughts on bringing a Tamilian to the post of Prime Minister. If he has any such thoughts to make a Tamilian a PM candidate in 2024 from BJP, Tamilisai Soundarajan (Puducherry Lt and Telengana Governor), and Murugan ( Union Fisheries Minister ) are there to get a chance is what I think", the CM said. (ANI)

