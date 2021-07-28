Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) After BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was picked as Karnataka chief minister on Tuesday, his wife Chennamma Basavaraj said his hard work has paid off and that she would ask him to do work that benefits all.

Bommai was on Tuesday elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party meeting to replace B S Yediyurappa, who had resigned as chief minister on Monday.

"As a chief minister's wife I would ask him to do work that benefits all," Chennamma told reporters here.

Expressing her joy over Bommai becoming the next chief minister, Chennamma said this has happened due to the blessings of God.

"We feel that the hard work of Basavaraj has paid off. We feel that he will do good work as he had done during the Covid time," she said.

Chennamma said her husband would be a successful chief minister given his experience as a minister in the Yediyurappa government.

To a question, she said Bommai has seen his father as a chief minister which will encourage him to do the good work.

Basavaraj Bommai's father S R Bommai served as chief minister of the state during 1988-1989.

When asked whether she knew that her husband would be the chief minister, Chennamma said he had never spoken a word about it even on Tuesday.

"He doesn't discuss politics with me much but he does say about certain developments. He did not say anything yesterday or today about political development," Chennamma said.

Bommai's son Bharath Bommai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda for his father's elevation.

Bharath Bommai said he had no prior information that his father would be elected as the leader and that he got to know about it through the media.

