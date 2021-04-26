Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) The Lucknow West BJP MLA's wife died on Sunday two days after the legislator had passed away due to COVID-19 complications, family sources said.

Malti Srivastava, wife of BJP MLA from Lucknow West Suresh Srivastava, also passed away due to COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, the sources said.

The couple were admitted to SGPGI and undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Lucknow West MLA Suresh Kumar Srivastava (76) had died of the viral disease in Lucknow on Friday.

Srivastava died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital. He was on ventilator support for a few days, a BJP leader said.

