JDU supporters put up a poster outside the party office in Patna in support of CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 17 (ANI): With the Bihar assembly elections set to take place later this year, Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been making waves in the political scene, sparking speculation about his potential entry into politics.

The speculation started when Janata Dal-United (JDU) supporters put up a poster outside the party office in Patna in support of CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar.

The posters read 'Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad.' (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar.)

The speculations in political circles about Nishant Kumar's possible entry into politics heated up after he was seen with the top leadership of the JD(U) during Holi celebrations.

He has been gradually increasing his public presence, recently visiting his ancestral home in Bakhtiyarpur with his father. During this visit, he appealed to the people to support his father and the Janata Dal (United) party, even urging voters to ensure Nitish Kumar becomes Chief Minister again.

While there's no official confirmation from Nitish Kumar or the JD-U party, the current silence of senior party leaders suggests a shift in stance.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary emphasized that the party will accept whatever decision Nitish Kumar makes regarding his son's role in politics.

"...As far as his (CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant) role is concerned, we have said earlier too that this party has been established by Nitish Kumar. He is the leader of this party. Only what is decided by Nitish Kumar is followed in this party. Party's future depends on his decision... Whatever Nitish Kumar decides will be accepted by everyone in the party," he said.

Some senior JD-U leaders have hinted that Nishant is ready to step into political life, drawing comparisons to other political families. They point out that Lalu Prasad Yadav declared his son Tejashwi Yadav as his successor in 2014, and Ram Vilas Paswan positioned his son Chirag Paswan in a leadership role.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan has even extended a welcome to Nishant, stating that it's a "healthy sign" for the new generation of leaders to come forward.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomed the possibility of Nishant's entry into politics, saying he's "capable and competent."

"There are many leaders in India whose children and families have come into politics. If Nitish Kumar's son Nishant wants to come into politics, then what is there to discuss about it? he is capable and competent. If he wants to come (into politics), we will welcome him," said Manjhi.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Kumar Singh and Congress MP Tariq Anwar also shared their thoughts. Singh wished Nishant well, while Anwar suggested that Nishant's lack of interest had delayed his entry into politics until now

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, "It's good only. I also convey good wishes to him."

"This was bound to happen. The only reason why Nishant Kumar had not entered politics by now is because he was not interested in it. But Nitish Kumar always wanted his son to enter politics... Maybe Nishant Kumar has made up his mind to enter politics; that's why such things are happening now," said Anwar.

Amid speculations regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son joining politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that if the questions are being raised, then the CM should come forward and clarify. Bihar is set to face the assembly elections later this year.

"... If questions are being raised, then the CM should come and clarify... If he is coming or not coming into active politics, the CM should answer it. How can we say anything about this? But the law and order situation is very poor, and everyone is feeling unsafe in Bihar," Yadav said.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav has continued his attack on Nitish Kumar, referring to him as a "tired" Chief Minister. On Nitish Kumar's birthday, Tejashwi took a jibe, saying, "A 15-year-old vehicle doesn't run, so why should a 20-year-old government?"

The RJD leader said that the Chief Minister was in an 'unconscious state'. Yadav's criticism didn't hold back. He recited a few lines on the Bihar government being useless, the system being flawed, the chief minister being tired and helpless, and the Divyangs continuing to suffer.

"I would like to say few lines for this government, 'sarkar khatara, system nakara; mukhyamantri hai thaka haara, divyang fir raha maara maara'...," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi's attack is focused on Nitish Kumar's age and his long tenure in office. He has previously attacked Nitish Kumar, calling him a "tired" and "failed" Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. The latter took the oath of the office for a record nine times.

In March 2000, Nitish was elected Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time at the behest of the Vajpayee Government in the centre.

Although Nitish Kumar has long opposed dynastic politics, criticizing parties like the RJD and LJP for prioritizing family over governance, it seems that Nishant's entry into politics might be imminent.

As the Bihar assembly elections approach, Nishant's potential entry into politics will likely be closely watched. Will he follow in his father's footsteps and take the reins of Bihar politics? Only time will tell. (ANI)

