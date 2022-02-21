North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the February 27 municipality elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal vice-president Arjun Singh on Sunday said that if post-poll tensions would occur again, the party will give a befitting reply.

Speaking with ANI, Singh said, "'eent ka jawab patthar se denge' (will respond to a brick with a stone. If booth meddling takes place at even one location, then the presiding officer should pray for his job."

"I will break every booth machine," he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government in West Bengal that if the voting is blocked on polling day then BJP will call a bandh for 72 hours.

The West Bengal Election Commission will also conduct the civic polls for 108 other municipalities on February 27. (ANI)

