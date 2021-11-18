Davangere (K'taka), Nov 18 (PTI) Karnataka BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said he would contest the next elections from whichever constituency the party leadership decides to field him.

"As state Vice President (of BJP) I'm travelling across the state... Whether I should contest polls, if I have to contest from where, all those things, our party state president and senior leaders will decide. I'm not bothered about it," Vijayendra, son of former CM Yediyurappa, said.

Responding to reporters on a query about the constituency he personally desires to contest from, he said, "Wherever our state president and party asks me to contest, I'm ready to contest from there."

The next assembly polls in Karnataka is slated for 2023.

Vijayendra's elder brother B Y Raghavendra is a Member of Parliament from Shivamogga constituency, while his father Yediyurappa currently represents Shikaripura assembly constituency in Shivamogga district.

Vijayendra was denied a party ticket to contest the 2018 assembly polls from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, at the last moment.

He is said to have increased his stakes within the party, after the instrumental role he played in winning bypolls in constituencies such as K R Pet and Sira, where BJP had been traditionally weak.

Vijayendra had faced allegations of interference in administration and corruption, during Yediyurappa's tenure as the CM. The allegations have however been denied by him and the party.

