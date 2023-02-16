Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika on Thursday said that the state government will continue with its eviction drive against the illegal encroachers for freeing the government lands.

Talking to the media here in Nagaon, he said, "We will continue our drive against illegal encroachers. If someone will go against the law, we will not allow anything to happen against the law."

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Rupahihat constituency Nurul Huda had tried to stop the eviction drive being carried out at the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary area.

The eviction drive was started on February 14, by the Sonitpur and Nagaon district administrations against those who had allegedly "illegally occupied" around 1892 hectares of the land of the wildlife sanctuary.

The administration conducted an eviction drive at Kamalagarh Betoni, Longketapu, Sialitapu, Sialichapori, Gabeshtapu, Baghetapu, Pub Lathimari, Pachim Lathimari area inside the wildlife sanctuary on February 14 and 15.

More than 2000 security personnel including paramilitary, home guards, CRPF, and Assam police have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident during the course of the anti-encroachment drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, a large number of government lands have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration had already issued notices to them to vacate the lands one month ago.

Around 11000 we living on the encroached land illegally, but most of them have already left after the eviction notice was given a month ago.

More than 1900 hectares of land around near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary has been encroached upon by 2500 houses, mosques, and illegal school buildings, the administration said. (ANI)

