New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A firing incident on a car was reported at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, "Five people were in the vehicle during the incident, of whom one individual was injured." "One of the people in the vehicle is a lawyer, claiming to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team," the police further said.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

