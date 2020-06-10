India News | Will Continue to Provide Shramik Trains as Demanded by States' for Migrants: Railways

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian Railways has informed the State governments that it will continue to provide Shramik Special Train within 24 hours after the demand is received from the States.

So far, more than 4347 Shramik Special services have been operated by Indian Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states. Shramik trains are being run since 1st May 2020, informed Ministry of Railways.

"Indian Railways is committed to continue providing comfortable and safe movement of migrants through Shramik Special Trains as required by States," the release read.

Railway Ministry has requested the State governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains, and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined.

Chairman Railway Board wrote letters to the States on May 29 and June 3, on the subject and emphasised that the trains will be provided within 24 hours of the request. A letter on the same matter has been sent to Chief Secretaries of the states on June 9.

Indian Railways also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in the future. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.

The Indian Railways started operating the Shramik Special trains since May 1, 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

