Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Vidhisha Lok Sabha constituency, said that he has got the opportunity to contribute towards his party's national redevelopment mission.

"The party has decided to field someone like me. I have been given the opportunity to contribute my bit to this national redevelopment mission. The Viksit Bharat goal will be fulfilled under PM Modi. I will work towards fulfilling this goal," the former Chief Minister said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Thanking the central leadership, Chouhan said, "I am grateful to PM Modi, national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve people from Vidisha."

Chouhan was welcomed home by his wife, who put a 'Tilak' on his forehead.

The senior BJP leader said that those who have been fielded by the party will contribute towards the party's mission of national redevelopment.

"National redevelopment is Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mission. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is developing at at rapid pace. We are setting new goals in public welfare. We are all workers in this mission of national redevelopment," the former Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the first list of candidates that the party has brought out, Chouhan said, "It is a very balanced list of candidates formulated by PM Modi, national president JP Nadda, Amit Shah and the central leadership. The youth, women, and others have been given a chance to work to form a balanced and capable team."

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again.Of 195 candidates, 34 are Ministers from Centre and States while two are former Chief Ministers who are in the list.

While announcing the first list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, "PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman and Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh."

"Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar while Mansukh Mandaviya will contest from Porbandar."The names of 195 candidates have been finalised. The list includes 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class candidates. The party has announced the list keeping all communities in focus," said BJP leader Vinod Tawde while addressing the media here in Delhi.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the Congress behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

