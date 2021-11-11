Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday sent a legal notice to the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and said that will file a defamation case if he does not apologise.

"My daughter has sent a legal notice to former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found at our residence. We will file a defemination case against Fadnavis, if he will not apologise to us," Malik said during a press conference.

The investigation in a drug case involving Sameer Khan was resumed by the SIT team on Monday.

Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

While Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics".(ANI)

