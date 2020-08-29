Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the applications received by him for a probe into alleged drug nexus in Bollywood will be forwarded to the CBI, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The CBI is currently interrogating Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been booked on the charge of abetting his suicide.

"The memorandums received by me to probe the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood will be given to the CBI for further action," the home minister told reporters.

When asked about the BJP's allegation that Mumbai Police had overlooked the drug angle when they were probing the case, the home minister said, "(BJP) leaders have good relations with Bollywood. What did they (BJP) do when that party was in power in the state in the last five years?"

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived here on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the case against Chakraborty.

On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others.

