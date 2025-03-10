Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday said the government will either bring an amendment bill in the next Assembly or make changes in the rules to regulate e-rickshaws.

The minister said he would ensure that provisions are made to issue permits, but no money would be charged for it. This is meant only to regulate the misuse of exemption given to e-rickshaws from obtaining permit, he said.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath in the Assembly, Reddy said the Centre and the state have exempted battery operated e-rickshaws from permits.

"The MLA is saying that let exemption be given, but some permission has to be granted so that the e-rickshaw operators are not allowed to operate freely. We will give them permits without charging money," Reddy said.

"Kamath has cited the example of Tamil Nadu government and said the same should be done in Karnataka. Even I am of them same opinion," he added.

Explaining the need for regulating e-rickshaw, Kamath said there are 7,000 rickshaw drivers having permits in Mangaluru town and now 3,000 battery operated e-rickshaws have come in the city.

The MLA said there is regular conflict between the permit holder rickshaw drivers and the e-rickshaw operators in Mangaluru.

He added that some rich people own 10 to 100 e-rickshaws. Since there is no permit needed, large number of e-rickshaws is on the roads. "This has affected the livelihood of the rickshaw owners with permits, which is leading to conflict," he explained.

