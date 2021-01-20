Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said although he did not yet know who from his party would contest the Nandigram seat, he would make sure Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would lose the poll there by 50,000 votes.

While speaking at a rally in Chandanagar, Adhikari said he would take care of Nandigram, and asked the gathered crowd to take care of Chandanagar.

"I don't know who would contest from Nandigram. That will be decided by Central BJP leadership but I'll make sure that she (Mamata Banerjee) loses the poll by half a lakh votes. I will look after Nandigram, you people take care of Chandannagar," he said.

The BJP leader further added, "To the people of the Left Front - if you are going to rallies, go, but make sure that you vote for the BJP. Else, they (TMC) would not allow you to cast votes. To Trinamool company - you are watching the trailer, picture abhi baaki hai."

Earlier in the day, he had taken responsibility for ensuring the party's victory from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has announced that she will contest from there, relying on 62,000 votes. But I have 2.13 lakh people who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'," the BJP leader said.

Mamata Banerjee had on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat. "I will come again and again as Nandigram is my lucky place. In the 2016 election, I announced my election from Nandigram. Today also I came to Nandigram. TMC will win in 2021," she had said.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in a next few months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)