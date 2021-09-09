Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Almost a day after two BJP MLAs raised the issue of infighting within the party in their respective constituencies in Uttarakhand, the chief of the Congress's state unit has offered to help the two legislators get out of the BJP.

Two days ago, BJP MLA Umesh Kumar Kau had alleged that local BJP members were conspiring against him and had held a meeting.

Also, Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat who had switched to the BJP from the Congress supported Kau and reportedly said that if the infighting was not solved then he would rejoin the opposition party.

On this issue, the Congress party state chief Ganesh Godiyal Godiyal said, "As far as rebels (in the BJP) are concerned, two names are making rounds -- Kau ji (Umesh Sharma Kau) and the minister who defended him (Harak Singh Rawat). I have already said that these leaders have not contacted me. Kau ji has been a good friend. Friendship and political thinking have their own places. I had earlier too suggested that he should not fall into BJP's trap but unfortunately he did. If he approaches me for suggestions now to get out, I will provide them. Besides these two, there are also others who have got in touch with me. I have informed the High Command about it."

With Assembly polls in the state scheduled for early next year, the Congress has finalised the names of 38 candidates and assured tickets to all sitting legislators.

The Congress state unit chief had earlier said that "the decision to allow the party rebels to join Congress again will be based on merits and demerits."

Meanwhile, Pritam Singh Panwar, an Independent MLA from Dhanolti, who was a minister in the Harish Rawat Congress government in the state joined BJP on Wednesday in Delhi. (ANI)

