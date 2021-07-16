New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Will the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, which is providing legal aid to two Al-Qaeda terror suspects help victims of terror attacks as well? asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kohli said that while every person is entitled to get legal aid, a question arises when an organisation decides to fight a legal battle for people accused of terrorism.

"Every person is entitled to get legal help. A question arises when an organisation, possibly for political reasons, decides to fight a legal battle of terror accused," Kohli told ANI.

He further asked, "Will such organisations help those who have suffered because of terrorism? Will they help people who have been injured and lost dear ones because of terrorism? Should these people not get help from such organisations?"

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had busted an Al-Qaeda terror module in Lucknow's Kakori and arrested two terrorists, who identified as Minhaz Ahmad (30) and Maseeruddin (50).

Three people have been arrested in the case so far. All are allegedly associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a wing of terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and order, UP said the motive of the arrested accused was to carry out terrorist activities and inflict damage to life and property.

"On the basis of information by two terrorists arrested on July 11, we arrested three more people. They admitted their crime and connections with the gang during interrogation. They will be produced before court," said the ADG. (ANI)

