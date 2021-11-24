Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday visited rain-affected BDS Nagar and other places in the city's Horamvu ward stating that the government would provide necessary funds for the work that would ensure smooth flow of floodwaters.

The chief minister praised the Urban Development minister Byrathi Basavaraj who is the MLA representing the constituency, for providing relief for the affected people.

He further added that flooding has been a recurring problem in the KR Puram assembly constituency.

"The overflowing floodwaters from Yelahanka and Hebbal valley pass through KR Puram and Mahadevapura. Flooding in the Horamavu ward is essentially due to obstacles of the Rajakaluve due to the Railway Bund. While the Rajakaluve is 125 feet wide, the vent under the railway line is very narrow. This is leading to frequent flooding of the surrounding layouts. I will speak to railway officials today itself to widen the vent. We will provide necessary funds for the work that would ensure smooth flow of floodwaters,": he said while speaking to media persons as he inspected the damage caused by the flooding.

Referring to another railway vent in Arkavathy layout, the Chief Minister said, "BDA had been instructed to take up the work. Work on drains to allow the floodwaters to flow to Kalkere lake would be taken up with RCC lining. Work on the widening of the drain from Nagenahalli lake and linking it to Hebbal valley ahead would also be taken up soon."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai said a master plan to widen the major Rajakaluves (main stormwater drains) and build diversion canals in Bengaluru to ensure smooth flow of waters would be drawn up to address the problem of flooding.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts. Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November. (ANI)

