Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday lashed out at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the BJP will repeat the 2017 performance in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

He also accused the INDIA alliance of "misleading" the public in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party, sitting in the lap of Congress, achieved a fleeting success by misleading the public. The public has now awakened... In 2027, we will repeat 2017 in Uttar Pradesh. The arrogance that Akhilesh Yadav has due to his reliance on goons will no longer work in Uttar Pradesh, as their hooliganism will not be tolerated," Maurya told reporters here.

The senior BJP leader participated in a program organised at the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Circuit House in Prayagraj on the birth anniversary of the revered Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay ji, the "immortal creator of the national song 'Vande Mataram'".

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the top party in UP, winning 37 seats, and its alliance partner, Congress, won six seats. In a poor performance compared to the preceding two general elections, the BJP won 33 seats.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, announced that the party will celebrate July 26 as Aarakshan Divas (Reservation Day) and Samvidhan Maan Divas (Constitution Respect Day). The SP chief slammed the BJP for being against socialism and secularism.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the coming times, it has been decided to celebrate Reservation Day and Constitution Respect Day on 26th July."

Launching an attack against the BJP, he said that they lack loyalty towards the Constitution and are against the ideas of socialism and secularism.

"BJP talks about using the Constitution to reach power... but as soon as BJP comes to power, they do not follow the path of Baba Saheb, and they even take oath, but their oath-taking ceremony shows a lack of loyalty towards the Constitution. These people who are against socialism are also against secularism," Akhilesh said. (ANI)

