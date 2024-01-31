Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa will respect whatever decision the INDIA alliance takes on candidates to be fielded from both Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Goa AAP unit chief Amit Palekar also said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has shortlisted names of the aspirants from North Goa and South Goa constituencies and sent their names to the party leadership.

"We have shortlisted three candidates each from North Goa and South Goa constituencies. The party cadre has already started galvanising support in favour of the INDIA alliance," Palekar told reporters.

Though this is the case, the AAP will respect whatever decision the INDIA bloc arrives at about Goa seats even if candidates are from our allies, he added.

Queried on the Congress party inviting applications from aspirants in Goa, Palekar said it is their internal matter.

