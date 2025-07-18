Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that under the leadership of the PM, the state would undergo transformation.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar stated, "The transformation that is taking place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we will see that transformation across Bengal in the coming times.. In Durgapur, the Prime Minister will have two events. Under the first event, projects worth Rs 5,400 crore will be inaugurated... After that, he will address a public gathering where lakhs of people will assemble... The election bugle has been sounded, and in the coming times, Mamata Banerjee will have to leave her seat..."

PM Modi, on his visit to West Bengal, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5000 crore at a programme in Durgapur.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, these projects cover sectors like oil, gas, power, railways and roads.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 5000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads."

Launching an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that the people of state are suffering due to TMC's "misrule" and are seeing the BJP with hope.

"West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, 18th July, will be addressing a @BJP4Bengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!" PM Modi posted on Thursday..

In a major boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia district of West Bengal worth around Rs 1,950 crore. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers, and provide CNG at the retail outlets and also create employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project. (ANI)

