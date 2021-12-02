New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.20 pm on Thursday, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned twice following the ruckus created by the Opposition over several issues including suspension of 12 MPs, inflation, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during agitation.

Also Read | Here's How You Can Book Your Uber Ride via WhatsApp in India.

Since the commencement of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday, there have been continuous disruptions in the functioning of both Houses.

The winter session is likely to be concluded on December 23. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Alert in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)