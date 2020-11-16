Dharamshala (HP), Nov 16 (PTI) The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held between December 7 and 11 at Tapovan here, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Monday.

Parmar chaired a meeting to review preparations for the session amid the COVID-19 pandemic and inspected various facilities on the Assembly premises.

Officials have been asked to maintain law and order during the session and the police will prepare a traffic plan so that residents of Dharamshala and its surrounding areas do not face any inconvenience, he said.

The Speaker said that health department officials have been asked to set a plan for compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

"Proper arrangements will be made to sanitise the Assembly premises at Tapovan before the session and also during the session," he said.

A COVID-19 testing centre will also be established in the Assembly premises.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has two premises in Shimla and Tapovan near Dharamshala.

The winter session of the Assembly is held at Tapovan in Kangra district.

