New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday with his top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of the House.

The meeting comes at a time when the Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Arrested for Attempted Murder in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting in the Parliament to discuss the strategy on Wednesday.

On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor.

Also Read | Android Auto To Soon Get Touchscreen-Based Quick Replies for Messages.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)