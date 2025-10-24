Patna (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday called the people of Bihar "wise" who are going to vote the NDA to power in the Bihar assembly polls scheduled on November 6 and November 11.

The BJP leader also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas" and claimed that the latter has been working for the welfare of everyone across the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a cycle of development has been set in motion in Bihar... Prime Minister Modi has considered the entire country as his own... Prime Minister Modi's mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'... The people of Bihar are wise, and they are going to form an NDA government in Bihar," Khandelwal told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Congress president Sitaram Kesri on his death anniversary and accused the Congress leadership of insulting him.

PM Modi said the country will never forget how the Congress family humiliated Kesri, who was from Bihar, by allegedly locking him in a bathroom and removing him from the post of party president. He added the incident shows how Congress sidelines Dalits and backward class leaders for the sake of its own family interests.

Addressing the public rally in Begusarai, PM Modi said, "Today is the death anniversary of former Congress President Sitaram Kesri. The country will never forget how this Congress family insulted him. Today reminds us of the lengths Congress will go to in order to take away the rights of Dalits and backward classes. For these people, only their own family is paramount."

"Congress Party President Sitaram Kesri was the pride of our Bihar. This family locked Sitaram Kesri in the bathroom of his home. Not only that, they picked him up and threw him on the footpath. They snatched the post of Congress President from him," PM Modi said.

The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

