Dispur (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): Assam reported 2,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,44,166, said the Assam Government.

The number of active and recovered cases in the state are 30,548 and 1,13,133 respectively while the death toll stands at 482.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated casese and 79,722 deaths as of September 14. (ANI)

