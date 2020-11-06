Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 484 recoveries on Thursday, total the number of cases here to 1,03,543, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases includes 97,964 recoveries, 894 deaths and 4,685 active cases.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 83,64,086 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

