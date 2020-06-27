Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday registered the highest-ever single-day spike of 5,318 new COVID-19 cases, state Health department said.

The state's total case count now stands at 1,59,133.

With 167 deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 7,273, it said.

Of the 167 deaths, 86 people died in the last 48 hours.

Saturday's spike in cases has surpassed the record 5,024 detections recorded on Friday.

With 4,430 patientsbeing dischargedin the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 84,245, a Health official said.

A total of 8,96,874 people have beentested so far.

