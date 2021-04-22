Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday registered yet another record single-day jump of 5,456 cases COVID-19 cases that pushed the state's total tally to 3,19,719, according to a medical bulletin.

Seventy-six more fatalities due to the disease took the death toll to 8,189, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 40,584 from 38,866 on Wednesday, it said.

Mohali district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 931, followed by 880 in Ludhiana, 462 in Amritsar, 448 in Patiala and 446 in Bathinda.

Of the latest deaths, 10 were reported from Amritsar, nine from Gurdaspur and seven each from Ludhiana and Mohali.

As many as 3,657 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,70,946, the bulletin stated.

While 38 critical patients are on ventilator support, 508 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 67,92,211 samples have been collected for testing, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also reported a record single-day rise of 634 COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's tally to 36,404, a medical bulletin said.

The city's previous biggest single-day jump of 625 cases was recorded on April 18.

Four more people succumbed to the contagious disease, pushing the death toll to 427, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 4,273, it said.

It added that 482 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons has reached 31,704.

So far, 3,74,392 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 3,36,913 have tested negative, while reports of 55 are awaited, the bulletin stated.

