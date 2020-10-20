New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197.

India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country, Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

"We have the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and we stand second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country. The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 67 lakhs in India. We have conducted more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests in the country," Bhushan said during a press conference on COVID-19 situation in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the virus with 1,74,265 active cases, 13,92,308 recovered people and 42,453 deaths so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka reported 6,297 new COVID-19 cases and 8,500 discharged cases today, according to the State Health Department. Total cases are at 7,76,901 including 6,62,329 discharges and 1,03,945 active cases. The death toll is at 10,608 in Karnataka.

A total of 3,579 new cases, 41 deaths were reported in Delhi today. Total cases rose to 3,36,750 including 3,06,747 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,081 deaths. Active cases stand at 23,922, Government of Delhi said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,503 new COVID-19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 7,89,553. There are 33,396 active cases and 7,49,676 recovered cases in the State, while the death toll is at 6,481, the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 50 deaths and 3,094 new cases which took the total number of cases in the state to 6,94,030. The death toll is at 10,741. Meanwhile, 6,46,555 people have been discharged in the State so far, Tamil Nadu Health Department stated.

Kerala reported 6,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7,375 recoveries and 24 deaths today. Active cases in the State stand at 91,922m while the total death toll reached 1,206 in the state on Tuesday.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,488. According to the Health Department of the State, as many as 19,162 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, out of which 16,372 have recovered, and 30 migrated out of the state. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh stands at 267.

A total of 4,029 new COVID-19 cases, 3,382 discharged cases and 61 deaths were reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Total cases in the State stand at 3,29,057 including 35,170 active cases, 2,87,707 discharges and 6,180 deaths.

Similarly, Manipur recorded 284 new COVID-19 cases and 4 death today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 16,062 including 12,059 recoveries, 3,882 active cases and 121 deaths.

As many as 940 new COVID-19 cases and 925 discharges were reported in Haryana today. Total cases were at 1,52,174 including 10,078 active cases, 1,40,436 discharges and 1,660 deaths, State Health Department said.

Madhya Pradesh reported new 975 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,439 patients have also recovered in the state on Tuesday. Total cases in the state rose to 1,62,178, including 2811 deaths and 1,46,860 recoveries. Active cases stand at 12,507 in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration informed that UT has reported 589 new cases and 9 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rose to 88,958 including 8,124 active cases, 79,437 recoveries and 1,397 deaths.

While 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh taking the total number of positive cases to 13,743.

Gujarat reported 1126 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths and 1,128 discharged/recovered today. The state till today recorded 1,61,848 Coronavirus cases, 1,43,927 recoveries and 3654 deaths. Total active cases are 14,267. Recovery rate is 88.93 per cent.

No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Mizoram today. The state's total cases stand at 2,280, out of which 117 are active patients.

Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 78 per cent of the new recovered coronavirus cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories (UT) and 75 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contributed more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases, according to the ministry. (ANI)

