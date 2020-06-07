India News | With 9,971 New Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Inches Closer to 2.50 Lakh Mark

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): India's COVID-19 count on Sunday inched closer to 2.50 lakh mark with the highest ever single-day spike of 9,971 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the details shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the details shared by the MoHFW today, the country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases and 287 deaths, which take the toll to 6,929. So far, 1,19,293 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

With new cases pouring in unabatedly, Maharashtra remains the worst corona hit State in the country. It has so far reported 82,968 cases out which the active cases are 42,609. 37,390 people have been cured or discharged while 2,969 people have died.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 more COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State is now 31,667, including 14,396 active cases, 16,999 discharged and 269 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

Delhi has reported 27,654 cases of COVID-19 so far. There are 16,229 active cases in the national capital. 10,664 people have been cured or discharged while 761 people have died in the city so far.

In Gujarat, the numbers of cases so far stand at 19,592. The active cases are 5,057. The patients cured and discharged are 13,316, while the toll is at 1,219.

In Madhya Pradesh, the total cases are 9,228. There are 2,721 active cases in the State. 6,108 people have been cured or discharged while 399 people have died so far in the State.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 9,733 corona cases, while there are 3,828 active cases in the State. 5,648 people have been cured or discharged, while 257 people have died of the infection in the State.

Bihar has reported 141 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of patients in the State to 4,972.

Rajasthan has reported three deaths and 48 more COVID-19 cases, the state Health Department informed on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the State has now reached 10,385. Currently, there are 2,545 active cases in the State. The toll stands at 234 in Rajasthan, as per the official data.

In Karnataka, 239 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State is now 5,452.

Kerala reported 107 more COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 1,095, according to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Total cases in the State have risen to 3,718 including 1,290 active cases, 2,353 discharged, and 75 deaths so far.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 38 more COVID-19 cases, taking the State's COVID-19 count to 1,341, according to the state government's health bulletin. 498 people have recovered in the State while 13 succumbed to the disease.

In Himachal Pradesh, seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 407 out of which 188 cases are active, as per Himachal Pradesh's Health Department.

Assam reported 92 new COVID-19 positive cases today. Total cases in the State now stand at 2,565 including 588 recovered, 1970 active cases and four deaths, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister.

In Manipur, 15 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the last night, informed the state government.The total number of coronavirus cases in the State now stands at 172 including 120 active cases and 52 recoveries. (ANI)

