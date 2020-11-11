Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): After BJP won the Dubbaka Assembly by-election in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that with the by-poll victory, people conveyed the message that the BJP will emerge as an alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and form a government in the state.

"Dubbaka seat was a stronghold of TRS where people made BJP winner. People told us that in the coming day BJP will emerge as an alternative to TRS in Telangana and form a government here," he said.

He added that this was the first time in six years TRS came to power in the state that the ruling party lost a by-election in the state.

"Today, in Dubbaka voters honoured BJP and made us the winner. This is the first by-election in six years since the TRS government came that the ruling party lost. The government slapped our workers and leaders with multiple criminal cases. They also put us in jail. Even after ruling like 'Jungle Raj', TRS lost," the Minister said.

BJP has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.

The vote share of BJP in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS' 38.08 per cent.BJP has managed to secure the second assembly seat in Telangana after winning in Dubbak. (ANI)

