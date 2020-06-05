India News | With Health Measures in Place, Delhi's Kalkaji Temple Prepares to Reopen on June 8

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Authorities at Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir are taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 as religious places prepare to open on June 8 after relaxations in lockdown.

The Centre has issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed by the religious institutions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2020: Narendra Modi Urges People to Preserve Planet's Biodiversity.

Authorities at the Kalkaji shrine have said that they are taking necessary precautionary measures, and the devotees have been asked to avoid bringing any offerings.

Surendra Avdhoot, head priest at the temple told ANI, "Temple administration will follow the guidelines which have been issued by the government. We are installing sanitisation tunnels at the entry of the shrine. We appeal to the devotees to wear masks while entering the temple, and not bring any offerings to the temple as the Central government has directed."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Container Truck Collides With SUV in Pratapgarh, 9 Dead.

"We have marked the signs for social distancing, as it is the only way to stay safe. Devotees should co-operate with us and maintain the social distancing," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued standard operating procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)