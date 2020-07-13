New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Death of Debendra Nath Roy Raises Serious Issues, Need Thorough Impartial Probe, Says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 lakh people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection.

The state of Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,54,427, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,38,470.

Also Read | Google for India 2020 Online Event Today at 2 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Google's 2020 Event.

The coronavirus tally in the national capital has also increased to 1,12,494. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)