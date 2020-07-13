Google, the tech giant is all set to host its annual Google for India 2020 event in India. The event will be a virtual one due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The virtual event will commence at 2 pm IST via Google India's YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of Google for India 2020 Event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Google Assistant Gets WhatsApp Audio & Video Calling Feature, How to Make a WhatsApp Video Call With Google Assistant.

Google has not revealed the exact motive for its virtual 2020 event but it has confirmed that Company officials including Google CEO 'Sundar Pichai' will make some announcements on initiatives for Digital India. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics, Information Technology and Law & Justice will also be present at the event.

At the first-ever virtual edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on our initiatives for Digital India. Join us for the livestream on 13th July, 2:00 PM. Don’t forget to set a reminder ➡️ https://t.co/j17FAICaPx#G4IN pic.twitter.com/ZzXb2uOWuE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 10, 2020

Google India revealed via its Official Twitter that other speakers will include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head & Vice President, Caesar Gupta, Google Vice President Payments & Next Billion Users, Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India & Southeast Asia.

