Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) With the weatherman predicting rain and thunderstorms in Kerala in the next couple of days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday advised everyone to be cautious and urged fishermen to return to shore by tonight.

Vijayan said that no one should venture into the sea for fishing till the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning is in force.

In a Facebook post, he elaborated on the precautions to be taken by the public to avoid being struck by lightning as the Met department has predicted isolated instances of thunderstorms in the state.

The IMD in its national bulletin said there is a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal due to which there would be rainfall and thunderstorms in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, accompanied with squally winds.

The seas are expected to be rough and therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Sri Lanka, south Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts till February 2, it said.

"Fishermen out at sea off Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts are advised to return to the coasts by January 31," it added.

Vijayan also advised children to avoid playing outdoors or terraces if weather is cloudy.

He also cautioned against going on treks or travelling on two wheelers, fishing and bathing in water bodies during thunderstorms.

Kerala has been witnessing isolated instances of rain in some parts of the state in the last couple of days.

