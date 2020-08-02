Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 921 fresh coronavirus cases, including 158 from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 33,535, health officials said.

With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 886, they said.

Of them, three patients died each in Bhopal and Indore while a death each was reported from Burhanpur, Ratlam, Sehore and Hoshangabad, officials said.

Among new cases, the highest 158 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 129 in Gwalior and 107 in Indore.

A total of 581 persons were discharged in the day, raising the number of the recovered cases to 23,550.

The number of cases in Indore district reached 7,555, the highest in the state, and the death toll to 315, a state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 6,627 cases while 184 patients have died of the infection.

At 2,264, Bhopal now has the highest number of active cases in the state while Indore has 2,093 such cases.

The total case count in Gwalior went up to 2,431, it said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from nine districts in the state since Saturday evening even though all 52 districts have active cases.

The number of active containment zones in the state now stands at 3,246, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 33,535, active cases 9,099, new cases 921, death toll 886, recovered 23,550, total number of tested people 7,99,500. PTI

