Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 8,641 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed the tally of patients in the state to 2,84,281, the health department said.

Before this, the state had reported the highest one- day spike of 8,139 cases on July 11.

The death of 266 patients on Thursday took the fatality count in the state to 11,194, it said.

As many as 5,527patients recovered from the infection and discharged during the day. With this, the number of recovered persons has grown to 1,58,140, it said.

There are 1,14,907active cases in the state now.

So far, 14,46,386 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

