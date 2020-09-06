New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

Also Read | India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,632 Coronavirus Cases, Registers Highest Recoveries in Past 24 Hours.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.

Also Read | Bareilly: One-Year-Old Accidentally Swallows Snakelet while Playing, Survives.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)