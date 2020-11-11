New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 86,36,012, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

With 512 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,27,571.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 93,400 active cases, 15,88,091 recoveries and 45,435 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 31,082 active cases, 8,08,700 recoveries and 11,430 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 41,385 active cases and 7,143 deaths while 4,02,854 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 78,812 active cases, 4,15,158 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,742 according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 10, of these, 11,53,294 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, MoHFW has said that "India has scaled an unprecedented peak as the active COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days". (ANI)

