Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday declared three more candidates for Lok Sabha elections in the Madhya Pradesh election and has now declared candidates on all seats it is contesting in the state.

The party has fielded Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Neetu) from Morena parliamentary seat, Praveen Pathak from Gwalior and Narendra Patel from Khandwa.

Praveen Pathak expressed confidence that the results will be positive.

"People of Gwalior and Congress workers have kept patience. Today, all Congress workers of Gwalior have received the result of their patience. I have full faith that the results from Gwalior will be positive," Pathak told ANI.

Answering a query, Pathak said there is no dearth of issues. "There is no lack of issues in Gwalior. The region is continuously lagging behind and the youth have to wander and go out for employment. Gwalior has been suffering for the last several years, we will bring it out of it."

Satyapal Singh Sikarwar conveyed gratitude to the party for the ticket and said that he will contest the election with full strength to ensure the victory of the party.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 parliamentary seats and Congress party is contesting elections on 28 seats in the state. Khajuraho parliamentary seat has been given to Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. SP candidate Meera Yadav's nomination from the seat was rejected on Friday due to lack of signature at one place and not having updated voter list.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

