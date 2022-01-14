Jind (Haryana), Jan 13 (PTI) The district police has registered a case against three people, including a stone business contractor from Rajasthan, for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of providing her a job, official said Thursday.

They said the action was taken after the 20-year-old woman, a resident of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, filed a police complaint, alleging she was gangraped on two occasions last December here.

According to the complaint, she was known to Charan Singh Meena, the stones business contractor, who asked her to come here for getting a job. She said he got a room rented for her near the railway station.

She further alleged she was first gang-raped on December 18 when her husband had gone to work.

The contractor and two other Sonu and Sharif came to the room and gangraped her, she alleged. They then gangraped her on December 20 too and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anybody, according to the complaint.

She said she returned to her village and filed a complaint against the trio at the Gaganpur police station in Sawai Madhopur. The police there registered the zero FIR and referred it to the police station concerned here.

Jind city police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said on the basis of zero FIR received from Gaganpur police station, a case is being registered against three people including the contractor and further investigation is being done.

