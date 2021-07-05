Banihal (J-K), Jul 4 (PTI) A woman was among two people injured in attack by wild animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The first incident took place in Chapnari Guddar area of ??Banihal when Wafers Begum returning to her house was attacked by a wild bear, they said.

She is being treated at a hospital here, they said.

In the other incident, Mohammad Sharief was attacked by a wild bear in the upper reaches of Kharpora Banihal. He was grazing his sheep and goats when the incident took place, officials said.

Najamu Din Nayak, in-charge, Wildlife Control Room (Banihal) said after the two incidents, teams from Banihal and Khari were dispatched to Chapnari and Kharpora upper reaches to drive away the wild beasts from the area to avoid more man-animal conflict.

He added that compensation will be provided to the victims.

