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Agency News Agency News World News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Swiss Ambassador in Lucknow Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, at his official residence in Lucknow, marking a step toward strengthening bilateral engagement at the state level.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, at his official residence in Lucknow, marking a step toward strengthening bilateral engagement at the state level.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Adityanath wrote, "Had a wonderful interaction with H.E. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, at my official residence in Lucknow today."

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The post also tagged the Swiss Embassy in India.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Switzerland have had cordial and friendly relations since India's Independence, based on shared values of democracy and rule of law. India's policy of non-alignment and Switzerland's traditional policy of neutrality led to a close understanding between the two countries.

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Diplomatic relations with Switzerland were established with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship at New Delhi on 14 August, 1948; one of the first such treaties to be signed by independent India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)